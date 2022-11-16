On Fire Farrelly registers World Youth Championship win
Roy Farrelly turned on the style in Spain this afternoon to register opening round World Youth Championship victory.
The Avona teen was the first of five Irish fighters through the ropes in Alicante on day two of the tournament and got the day off to a successful start.
Farrelly, who earned his place on the team by navigating his way through one of the more competitive domestic weight classes to become Irish champion, was assured and confident in his Worlds debut to earn a 5-0 win over Chen-Hsueh Lee of Taipei and a place in the next round of the 57kg category.
Four more Irish fighters will trade World Youth Championship leather later today.
Farrelly’s clubmate, 60kg Lee McEvoy, opens his account in bout 9 of Ring A’s afternoon session, against Turkey’s Muhammed Bursa.
Featherweight, Rebecca Kavanagh, meets Italy’s Luisa Acconcia in Bout 1 of Ring B’s afternoon session. In bout 5 of the same ring and session, light middleweight Laura Moran also meets an Italian opponent, in Gloria Marelli, And in Ring B’s evening session, bantamweight Gavin Ryan contests against Belgium’s Adam Bensaddoun in bout 6.
Farrelly’s win was Ireland’s second in the tournament, after TJ King registered first round stoppage victory in a middleweight clash on Tuesday. Jack Harkin and Patsy Joyce both suffered defeat on the opening day.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham