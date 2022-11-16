On Fire Farrelly registers World Youth Championship win

Roy Farrelly turned on the style in Spain this afternoon to register opening round World Youth Championship victory.

The Avona teen was the first of five Irish fighters through the ropes in Alicante on day two of the tournament and got the day off to a successful start.

Farrelly, who earned his place on the team by navigating his way through one of the more competitive domestic weight classes to become Irish champion, was assured and confident in his Worlds debut to earn a 5-0 win over Chen-Hsueh Lee of Taipei and a place in the next round of the 57kg category.

Four more Irish fighters will trade World Youth Championship leather later today.

Farrelly’s clubmate, 60kg Lee McEvoy, opens his account in bout 9 of Ring A’s afternoon session, against Turkey’s Muhammed Bursa.

Featherweight, Rebecca Kavanagh, meets Italy’s Luisa Acconcia in Bout 1 of Ring B’s afternoon session. In bout 5 of the same ring and session, light middleweight Laura Moran also meets an Italian opponent, in Gloria Marelli, And in Ring B’s evening session, bantamweight Gavin Ryan contests against Belgium’s Adam Bensaddoun in bout 6.

Farrelly’s win was Ireland’s second in the tournament, after TJ King registered first round stoppage victory in a middleweight clash on Tuesday. Jack Harkin and Patsy Joyce both suffered defeat on the opening day.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham