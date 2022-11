Kavanagh and Moran register World Youth Championships wins

Rebecca Kavanagh’s transition from nearly woman to youth star continued in Spain today.

The featherweight, who was ecstatic to finally get over the Irish title line in the National Youth Championships earlier this year, registered her first ever major international win in La Nucia.

Even more impressive her debut win in an Ireland vest came in the World Youth Championships against a European Schools medal winner.

The Mulhuddart BC fighter beat Luisa Acconcia of Italy via a 3-2 split to progress to the last 32 of the 57kg class.

European Youth medal winner Luara Moran also registered victory against Italian opposition in La Nucia.

The light middleweight star defeated Gloria Marelli 4-1 to take a positive step toward another international medal.

Roy Farrelly registered a 5-0 victory over Chen-Hsueh Lee earlier in the day and bantamweight Gavin Ryan contests against Belgium’s Adam Bensaddoun this evening.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham