Ryan and McEvoy make it a five star day for Ireland at World Youth Championships
Team Ireland recorded 5 wins from 5 bouts on Day Two of the World Youth Championships in La Nucia, Spain.
57kg Roy Farrelly took on Chen-Hsueh Lee of Taipei in bout 10 of Ring A’s morning session, and came away with a 5-0 win – 26:30, 27:30, 28:29, 27:30. His Avona BC clubmate, 60kg Lee McEvoy, opened his account in bout 9 of Ring A’s afternoon session, against Turkey’s Muhammed Bursa. McEvoy progresses following a unanimous decision, scored 30:25, 30:27, 30:27, 30:25.
Featherweight, Rebecca Kavanagh, met Italy’s Luisa Acconcia in Bout 1 of Ring B’s afternoon session. She has won through to the next round following a 3-2 split decision. The Judges scored the bout 30:25, 30:27,30:27, 30:25. In bout 5 of the same ring and session, light middleweight Laura Moran also met an Italian opponent, in Gloria Marelli. Laura progesses following a 4-1 split, 29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 27:29, 27:30.
And in Ring B’s evening session, bantamweight Gavin Ryan contested against Belgium’s Adam Bensaddoun in bout 6. Ryan has won through to fight again following a 5-0 decision.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham