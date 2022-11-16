Ryan and McEvoy make it a five star day for Ireland at World Youth Championships

Team Ireland recorded 5 wins from 5 bouts on Day Two of the World Youth Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

57kg Roy Farrelly took on Chen-Hsueh Lee of Taipei in bout 10 of Ring A’s morning session, and came away with a 5-0 win – 26:30, 27:30, 28:29, 27:30. His Avona BC clubmate, 60kg Lee McEvoy, opened his account in bout 9 of Ring A’s afternoon session, against Turkey’s Muhammed Bursa. McEvoy progresses following a unanimous decision, scored 30:25, 30:27, 30:27, 30:25.

Featherweight, Rebecca Kavanagh, met Italy’s Luisa Acconcia in Bout 1 of Ring B’s afternoon session. She has won through to the next round following a 3-2 split decision. The Judges scored the bout 30:25, 30:27,30:27, 30:25. In bout 5 of the same ring and session, light middleweight Laura Moran also met an Italian opponent, in Gloria Marelli. Laura progesses following a 4-1 split, 29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 27:29, 27:30.

And in Ring B’s evening session, bantamweight Gavin Ryan contested against Belgium’s Adam Bensaddoun in bout 6. Ryan has won through to fight again following a 5-0 decision.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham