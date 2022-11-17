Four Team Ireland boxers make their World Youth Championship debuts in Spain today.

CO Team Captain Jim Donovan, Ryan Murphy, Conor McCrory and Bernie Cawley will all compete on Day three of the prestigious underage competition.

OLOL’s Donovan, a cousin of former underage amateur standout’s Paddy and Edward Donovan, meets Korea’s Hoon Lee in bout 3 of Ring B’s afternoon session.

In bout 9 of the same ring and session, 80kg Murphy of Neilstwon BC takes on Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatullo Boymatov.

In Ring B’s evening session, 63.5kg talent McCrory meets England’s Osama Muhamed in bout 3, while in bout 11, superheavy Cawley Inho Choin of Korea.

Team Ireland celebrated five wins from five on Day 2 of the competition, as Avona duo Lee McEvoy, Roy Farrelly hand their hand raised alongside Luara Moran, Rebecca Kavanagh and Gavin Ryan.

TJ King register last 64 KO victory the day previous, while Jack Harkin and Patsy Joyce have both exited the contests.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham