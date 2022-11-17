Four Team Ireland boxers make their World Youth Championship debuts in Spain today.
CO Team Captain Jim Donovan, Ryan Murphy, Conor McCrory and Bernie Cawley will all compete on Day three of the prestigious underage competition.
OLOL’s Donovan, a cousin of former underage amateur standout’s Paddy and Edward Donovan, meets Korea’s Hoon Lee in bout 3 of Ring B’s afternoon session.
In bout 9 of the same ring and session, 80kg Murphy of Neilstwon BC takes on Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatullo Boymatov.
In Ring B’s evening session, 63.5kg talent McCrory meets England’s Osama Muhamed in bout 3, while in bout 11, superheavy Cawley Inho Choin of Korea.
Team Ireland celebrated five wins from five on Day 2 of the competition, as Avona duo Lee McEvoy, Roy Farrelly hand their hand raised alongside Luara Moran, Rebecca Kavanagh and Gavin Ryan.
TJ King register last 64 KO victory the day previous, while Jack Harkin and Patsy Joyce have both exited the contests.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham