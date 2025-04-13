‘Ridcolous’ – Katie Taylor Hits Out at Amanda Serrano’s ‘Embarrassing’ Antics

Katie Taylor labeled Amanda Serrano’s press conference antics as ’embarrassing’.

The pair shared the same space for the first time since their trilogy clash was officially confirmed at a press conference in New York late last week.

Proceedings were feistier than usual, with the ‘Real Deal’ accusing the Irish Icon of reneging on a three-minute round promise, and the two-weight undisputed world champion let the Puerto Rican native know after winning their first two fights, she didn’t have to agree to a three-peat.

Serrano continued her attempts to get under Taylor’s skin come head-to-head time.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

The multi-weight world champion wore a headguard, taking shots at Taylor, with reference to her ‘use of the head’ claims post their second encounter.

The trailblazing Olympic medal winner wasn’t impressed and said Serrano should be red-faced about her behavior.

“When I saw her come out with the headgear on, I thought that was actually quite embarrassing. I was like, ‘Seriously?’ This is embarrassing from her point of view,” she said.

“She’s embarrassing herself, really. That’s so ridiculous.

“I don’t need this fight. That’s the thing. She needs this fight a lot more than I do. So, she should be thanking me for this opportunity, really.

“I’ve already lost one of my champion privileges: she wants to walk to the ring second, she wants to be announced second. It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“But whatever. I don’t really care about that stuff. I just want to get in there, fight and perform. And after I win for a third time, I don’t want any complaints.”

The trilogy will be completed in Madison Square Garden on July 11 as the rivals meet on top of a Netflix broadcast bill.