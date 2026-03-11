Title Parade – Owen Corrigan Ready to get St Patrick’s Week Party Started

Owen Corrigan has promised to get the St Patrick’s Party started this weekend.

The Wicklow native could be the first Irish fighter through the ropes on a busy St Patrick’s weekend for Irish boxing when he trades leather at the Metro City, Northbridge, in Western Australia on Friday.

The Perth-based boxer fights Aussie Micah Rivetti for the vacant Western Australia state light heavyweight title.

‘The Bomber’ is confident he’ll win a first career title in front of his passionate support and believes such a victory is the best way to get the St Patrick’s festivities underway.

Indeed, he says, particularly for those who live away from home, that a St Patrick’s outing is special.

“Fighting Paddy’s weekend when you live away from home is a very special thing,” Corrigan told Irish-boxing.com.

“To carry your country’s flag while being thousands of miles away is special. It’s time to kickstart the party.”

There is also a special element to the fight, as it’s Corrigan’s first for a title, and while the timing suits with regard to the time of year, the time frame also suits career-wise.

“It means everything to fight for a title,” he adds.

“This is prize fighting, so by the time I finish my career, I’d like as many titles as possible.

“I think this opportunity came at a good time. My last fight could of easily been a title fight and I think it gave me the right to fight for one.

“This is gonna be a proper domestic title fight, so I’ve gotten myself ready for it.”

As well as getting the Irish celebration underway, the Perth pasted fighter believes a victory will kickstart the next phase of his career.

“To win a title at this point in my career would be ideal. It gives me leeway to step into bigger fights on bigger stages and a platform to build on,” he adds before commenting on his opponent and predicting victory.

“I’m expecting a tough morherf***r, but I’ll get into their and like a postman delivers mail, I’ll do my job and deliver the title.”

Support has played a big part of Corrigan’s early career, and he expects it to be as big as ever come Thunderdome 53 time on Friday.

“I’ve always had great support,” he adds. “I have a big gang for this fight. I’ve a very loyal base of supporters that have been with me throughout, and this means as much to them as it does for me.”