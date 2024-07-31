Aoife O’Rourke suffers cruel Olympic exit

Aoife O’Rourke exited the Olympics in cruel fashions.

The Roscommon native suffered a split decision defeat to a familiar foe in Elisabeta Wojcik at the Last 16 stage in the middleweight class.

As in the majority of their previous four bouts it was tight, tense, and scrappy throughout with the Pole in particular looking to hold.

In fact, the Pole was docked a point and warned continuously over the infringement. The misdemeanor also looked to have played a part in propelling the Irish side of the rivalry to victory.

Wojcik was docked a point in the opening stanza giving the four-time continental gold medal winner an advantage going into the second.

O’Rourke remained up on three of the cards after the second and seemed to have one foot into the quarter-final and medal bout.

However, Wojcik managed to take the last on four of the cards a took a split decision win.