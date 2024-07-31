AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Aoife O’Rourke suffers cruel Olympic exit

Jonny Stapleton

Aoife O’Rourke exited the Olympics in cruel fashions.

The Roscommon native suffered a split decision defeat to a familiar foe in Elisabeta Wojcik at the Last 16 stage in the middleweight class.

As in the majority of their previous four bouts it was tight, tense, and scrappy throughout with the Pole in particular looking to hold.

In fact, the Pole was docked a point and warned continuously over the infringement. The misdemeanor also looked to have played a part in propelling the Irish side of the rivalry to victory.

Wojcik was docked a point in the opening stanza giving the four-time continental gold medal winner an advantage going into the second.

O’Rourke remained up on three of the cards after the second and seemed to have one foot into the quarter-final and medal bout.

However, Wojcik managed to take the last on four of the cards a took a split decision win.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Out of the blue return for Jono Carroll this weekend

Jonny Stapleton

‘Pissed off’ Carl Frampton suggests uncertainty surrounding Jamel Herring specifics

irishboxing

Frampton promises to turn doubters into followers

irishboxing
x