Lay Down the Law – Stevie McKenna handed bad blood bout

Stevie McKenna has been handed the chance to lay down the Law.

The Monaghan native will contest a bad-blood bout with Joe Laws on August 3.

‘The Hitman’ and the Newcastle native have been trading verbals throughout 2024 and will now trade shots of a more vicious kind when they meet at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley on August 3, live on Sky Sports.

The pair will clash for the WBC international light middleweight title on the undercard of the sold-out show, topped by the British and Commonwealth super middleweight title fight between defending champion Zak Chelli and local star Callum Simpson.

McKenna returns having dispatched Yorkshire’s Darren Tetley inside six-rounds last time out at York Hall, while the ‘Benwell Bomber’ Laws is back in action following an upset win over Michael Hennessy Jr at the same venue a month later.

It’s exactly the kind of fight the older of the two boxing McKenna brothers has been looking for. The Hennessy Sports fighter, who should start as a wide favourite, wanted to face a known name and is more than keen to partake in a fight that fans can excited about.

BOXXER Founder & CEO Ben Shalom said: “Fight fans can look forward to a night of non-stop action at Oakwell on August 3. McKenna vs Laws is an excellent addition to the card.

“Neither man will want to take a backwards step, so expect fireworks when these two step into the ring.”