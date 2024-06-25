European Junior Championships – Six Irish fighters move to within one win of medal

It was six of the best for Team Ireland in Sarajevo on Day Three of the European Championships.

Michael O’Reilly, Kalib Walsh, Eddie Corcoran, Edward Harty, Jason Donoghue and Jason Donoghue all moved to within one win of a prestigious Continental medal.

Ireland have now wracked up 18 wins at this installment of the European Junior Championships.

Michael O’Reilly had a quick turn-around from Monday’s win, defeating Turkey’s Ozer Egeberk to book his place in the quarter-finals. The 48kg operator scored a UD – 29:27; 29:28; 30:25; 30:26.

Featherweight Mihai took on Russia’s Pavel Kondrashov in his Last 16 contest and despite a brave performance suffered a 5-0 decision defeat.

Walsh made a statement tournament debut against Poland’s Adrian Drewnowski, with a resounding 5-0 victory, and progression to the quarter-finals. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30.

In Bout 16 of the same ring and session, 60kg Desmond Sweeney boxed Russia’s Maksin Sobolev, the bout was waved off by the referee within the first round, in favour of the Russian boxer.

In Ring A’s Evening Session, 52kg Eddie Corcoran made his tournament debut against England’s Lewis Coston and ensured himself a medal fight with a 5-0 win (29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28).

Portlaoise Harty returned for his second bout of the tournament, against Azerbaijan’s Kanan Aslanli. Harty was the winner on a 4-1, and progresses through to the quarter finals on a scoreline of 29:28; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29.

Jason Donoghue and John Donoghue also earned last eight places with wins over Russia’s Maksim Chaplygin and Azerbaijan’sAdil Zalov.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.

