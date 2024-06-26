European Junior Championships – NINE Irish boxers box medals today

Ireland could bank nine medals with a 100 percent Day 5 at the European Championships.

A successful women’s Quarter-Finals Day would see Ireland move to within one win of the class of 2022 10 medals haul with males quarter-finals day still to play out.

Paige Nickels, Isabel Nolan, Kayleigh Byrne, Abby Molloy, Cassie Henderson, Carly Norris, Kaysie Joyce, Chloe Poleon and Alanna Kenny all box for medals at the prestigious U16 tournament.

Nickels returns for her second bout of the tournament, at the quarter-finals stage. The 50kg boxer boxes for a podium place against Turkey’s Kubra Cicek in Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

In Bout 4 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 48kg Isabel Nolan is also contesting for hardware. Standing between her and a bronze medal is Russia’s Kseniia Vishnevskaia. 57kg Byrne is back in action in Bout 10 of the same ring and session. The Gorey fighter will box her quarter-final against home boxer Asija Turkovic.

In Bout 3 of Ring A’s Evening Session, Molloy will box for a 46kg semi-final spot against England’s Lily Bassett. Henderson, Ireland’s 66kg representative makes her tournament debut in Bout 7 of the same ring against Laura Wanda Szydlowska of Poland. Three bouts later 75kg Carly Norris contests her first bout of the championships against Russia’s Daria Antipova.

Also making her first appearance of the tournament, in Bout 3 of Ring B’s Evening Session is 63kg Joyce. Joyce will box Croatia’s Agata Stajcer. Four bout later, 70kg Chloe Poleon meets Sara Scorrano of Italy. In Bout 9, 80kg Alanna Kenny takes on Anna Buzuleva.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.