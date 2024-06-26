British Matchroom Name – Anthony Cacace’s first world title defence could be confirmed today

Anthony Cacace’s first world title defence could be confirmed today.

The Belfast fighter, who became Ireland’s first ever super featherweight world Champion when he defeated Joe Cordina in Saudi Arabia in May, was due to find out his immediate faith yesterday.

However, the purse bids for his proposed fight with mandatory challenger Eduardo Nunez were postponed for a second time.

When the purse bids were first delayed it was assumed Team Apache and Team Nunez had reached a deal but didn’t want to give away what card the fight would appear on, so advertised it as delay instead.

Talk at the time was that the Belfast – Mexican 130lsb clash would take place on the Anthony Joshua – Daniel Dubois card in Wembley in September.

However, more recent rumour is slightly tweaking that, and while Cacace’s first defence may land on the bill, the 35-year-old may put his title on the line against a British Matchroom fighter rather than a Mexican one in Nunez.

There has been strong suggestion, that the Holy Trinity graduate will defend against Zelfa Barrett at Wembley – and with that card likely to be confirmed today so too could that fight.

Barrett has IBF world title previous having challenged for the strap unsuccessfully against Rakhimov Shavkatdzhon in 2022. The former European Champion defeated Jordan Gill last time out and holds a win over Eric Donovan.