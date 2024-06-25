Flight Gate Jetlag – ‘There’ll be no Belfast’ declares disgruntled Darragh Foley

There seems to be a degree of jet lag surrounding flight gate.

Darragh Foley has threatened to pull out of fight week duties unless all his travel concerns are sorted.

The Dubliner, who fights Pierce O’Leary in a Dublin derby in Belfast on Friday night, previously issued Queensberry an ultimatum with regards to flights.

The southpaw said unless he was in Ireland by the Tuesday before today he was pulling out of the fight. In the end the Australian-based ‘Super’, keen to get to Ireland in time to ride his body of jet lag, paid for his own flights and now wants to be reimbursed.

Speaking online he said: “It doesn’t feel like fight week at all. I’m still here in Dublin they want me in Belfast tomorrow for… well not a press conference or public workout because there is none. It’s always like they are trying to keep me away from Short Bang. I wonder why?

“Anyway, there will be no Belfast all at because I still haven’t been paid back the 10 grand I paid for my flights to get over here and they still haven’t booked return flights for me and my team to get back to Australia. Unless thats sorted there is no Belfast tomorrow. I’m a man I stand by what I say. Try and f*8k me over it ain’t going to work like that. “

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he’s indicated he has taken radio silence with regard to his travel arrangements personally and hinted he may not fight on the SSE Arena-hosted Belfast Brawl bill unless the issue is addressed.

“I’ve been asking for my flights to be repaid and return flights booked since I landed last Tuesday but radio silence. Why ? Obviously, they are trying to f*ck me over or why no response? I won’t be going to war and leaving a part of myself in the ring on Friday night if this isn’t sorted prior.”

There has been a suggestion Queensberry are waiting for Foley to undergo is pre-fight medical and sign some documents before transferring the money.