Late change of opponent for Quigley

Jason Quigley [17(13)-1(1)]has to deal with a late change of opponent ahead of his first fight in 2020.

The Donegal middleweight was scheduled to face Oscar Cortes on the main event of a Golden Boy show tomorrow night.

However, the Mexican, who was talking a good game, officially pulled out of the fight just days before the pair where meant to trade leather.

Another Mexican Fernando Marin [16(12)-4(2)-3] steps up to the plate and provides the opposition at the Hanger in California on Thursday.

The 10-round fight remains the main event of the Thursday Night Fights card, despite the last-minute change of opponent for Quigley.

The 31-year-old Calvillo boasts a solid enough record especially considering he is such a late replacement. Twelve knockouts from 16 wins suggests he can punch but the Mexican has lost anytime he has tried to step up.

He fought outside Mexico for the first time last July and was beaten by undefeated Ukarain prospect Serhii Bohachuk within three rounds.

Quigley will most likely be looking to do something similar on DAZN tomorrow, but in truth this fight was never really about opponent.

This was another chance for the World Championships silver medal winner to get a camp under the tutelage of Andy Lee and employ lessons learnt before a potential return to world level.

“All the hard work is done,” said Quigley it’s about staying mentally and physically focused. I don’t fixate too much on my opponents. I just concentrate on my own game.