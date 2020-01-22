Joe Ward handed return date – Moate talent is back in training

Joe Ward is back in training and readying himself for a March return.

The Moate man endured the most disastrous debut in New York last October.

The former amateur standout suffered defeat after suffering a freak injury against Marco Delgado on the Gennady Golovkin v Sergiy Derevianchenko undercard.

Ward’s knee went from under him in the second round of the fight and couldn’t fight on. Despite calls for the bout to ruled a no contest the six time major medal winners debut went down as a defeat.

The fighter admits he had concerns with regard to ever fighting again, but is now in full health, training in Waterford and slated to fight on a Murphys Boxing show at the House of Blues New York on March 14.

Speaking to Kevin Byrne of the Sun Newspaper Ward said : “I just can’t wait to get back in there and start competing again.

“I have been back in the ring doing some sparring so it’s great that there’s no niggles, no soreness or stiffness, it’s great to be free and rolling again.

“I’m ready to go. We have a date lined up when I’m going to fight again and I’m focused towards that.

“I feel like it’s going to be really good and I’m going to get back on track.Hopefully I’ll be busy in 2020 and it’s exciting times.The treble European champ added before revealing the earmarked return date.

“The date we’ve been told is March 14 in Boston. That the talk of when I’m making my comeback in the ring.

“From there on in it’s going to be pretty busy. Hopefully a couple of weeks later I’m going to be in New York, my team is working on it at the moment.”

The Times Square managed and Murphys Boxing and Lou DiBella promoted 25-year-old has the capability to be moved fast and could quite possibly have an active and progressive 2020.

The Moate BC graduate was debuting over six rounds and is the kind of unique talent that should be able to handle steps up in talent even in his first year as a pro.