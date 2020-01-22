Logo



Navigation

Deise Dreamer – Excited Rhys Moran ready to bring Rocky fantasies to life

By | on January 22, 2020 |
Headline News News

Rhys Moran is that at happy in dreamland that he better set his alarm for February 1st.

The Tramore fighter seems as excited about officially joining the pro ranks and punching for pay as any of the recent spat of Irish debutants.

Moran trades 10 oz leather for the first time on the Celtic Clash 10 card just over a week away and hasn’t hid excitement with regard to turning over.

The latest Deise addition to the paid side of the game will realize a dream that started when he first watched a Rocky film as a child when he walks to the ring on the Eric Donovan topped card.

“I suppose I’m looking forward to showcasing my new skills . If I was being honest I think it’s the feeling of living the dream,” Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

“That walk to the ring I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid watching Rocky movies.

“Many people don’t ever get to live their dreams so I’m grateful for that if I get my hand raised it will be the dream start to my career. I’m going out to win this fight I’ll give it everything I’ve got…..this is my dream, my future.”

It’s refreshing to see a fighter so excited about fighting and in love with boxing.

However, even in dreamland there remains a focus to the St Pauls graduate and decorated underage amateur.

When pressed the newest addition to the Celtic Warrior Gym family won’t look past the job at hand and won’t surmise as to what may lay ahead in what could be a successful career.

February 1 and getting the win is all that is important for the 21-year-old right not.

“My goals for the year? Right now I haven’t set any. I’m focusing on the fight on February 1st.

“I don’t see the point looking ahead. You need to focus on the present…..focus on winning my fight then i’ll look ahead.”

The Pascal Collins trained Boxing Ireland 6’4 puncher also points out nerves haven’t set in yet. The former Irish underage international, who will campaign at super middleweight has been kept clear of all distractions by those around him.

“Nerves are ok at moment. I’m focusing on training for the most part. I’ve a good team behind me looking after all the real hard work ticket sales sponsorship etc. I’ve been blessed with the support I’ve had in my home town of Tramore. I’d just like to thank everyone who’s sponsored me and bought tickets I’m blown away.”

Tramore to Belfast isn’t the easiest of round trips, but Moran has does tickets and is expecting great support from ‘unreal’ supporters.

“I’m expecting a good crowd, they will be very noisy making themselves heard. I’m so grateful to friends, family and even sponsors travelling up that distance to shout for me its just unreal.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media