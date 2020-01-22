Deise Dreamer – Excited Rhys Moran ready to bring Rocky fantasies to life

Rhys Moran is that at happy in dreamland that he better set his alarm for February 1st.

The Tramore fighter seems as excited about officially joining the pro ranks and punching for pay as any of the recent spat of Irish debutants.

Moran trades 10 oz leather for the first time on the Celtic Clash 10 card just over a week away and hasn’t hid excitement with regard to turning over.

The latest Deise addition to the paid side of the game will realize a dream that started when he first watched a Rocky film as a child when he walks to the ring on the Eric Donovan topped card.

“I suppose I’m looking forward to showcasing my new skills . If I was being honest I think it’s the feeling of living the dream,” Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

“That walk to the ring I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid watching Rocky movies.

“Many people don’t ever get to live their dreams so I’m grateful for that if I get my hand raised it will be the dream start to my career. I’m going out to win this fight I’ll give it everything I’ve got…..this is my dream, my future.”

It’s refreshing to see a fighter so excited about fighting and in love with boxing.

However, even in dreamland there remains a focus to the St Pauls graduate and decorated underage amateur.

When pressed the newest addition to the Celtic Warrior Gym family won’t look past the job at hand and won’t surmise as to what may lay ahead in what could be a successful career.

February 1 and getting the win is all that is important for the 21-year-old right not.

“My goals for the year? Right now I haven’t set any. I’m focusing on the fight on February 1st.

“I don’t see the point looking ahead. You need to focus on the present…..focus on winning my fight then i’ll look ahead.”

The Pascal Collins trained Boxing Ireland 6’4 puncher also points out nerves haven’t set in yet. The former Irish underage international, who will campaign at super middleweight has been kept clear of all distractions by those around him.

“Nerves are ok at moment. I’m focusing on training for the most part. I’ve a good team behind me looking after all the real hard work ticket sales sponsorship etc. I’ve been blessed with the support I’ve had in my home town of Tramore. I’d just like to thank everyone who’s sponsored me and bought tickets I’m blown away.”

Tramore to Belfast isn’t the easiest of round trips, but Moran has does tickets and is expecting great support from ‘unreal’ supporters.

“I’m expecting a good crowd, they will be very noisy making themselves heard. I’m so grateful to friends, family and even sponsors travelling up that distance to shout for me its just unreal.”