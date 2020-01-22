‘I will go in there an absolutely dominate this girl’ – Siobhan O’Leary ready for title step up

All Siobhan O’Leary [3(2)-0] knows about Eftychia Kathopouli [3-1] is she is getting dominated and defeated on Friday January 31st.

The Kerry-born Limerick-based puncher will face Scottish-based Greek Eftychia Kathopouli for the Celtic Nations title at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.

Kathopouli has a reputation as an eager to fight, blood thirsty operator, who comes to fight and then some.

However, O’Leary, who doesn’t mind a scrap herself, isn’t concerned with her opponents reputation nor what she can do in the ring.

The Munster woman is fully focused on what she can do and what she brings to the table. O’Leary is adamant she has a game plan that ensures victory and is confident she can match and better Kathopouli in every department.

“I know she comes to fight, but that’s all I know,” O’Leary told irish-boxing.com.

“It is what it is. She is coming to take my head off and leave her at it! What she is coming to do is no business of mine. I just focus on myself and myself and Pavel have developed a plan that I know will beat this girl.

“She is a good, strong, tough, game opponent and that’s all I really have to say about her. I can’t wait to get in there and just fight. I have no opinion of her to be honest.

“For me I am going in and going to beat her in every department, be that skill or grit or whatever.”

O’Leary does admit it is a step up in just her fourth fight, but has no fear of new heights and is adamant she is ready for someone with similar experience.

“It’s a step up if you want to call it that, but I am ready. I am more than ready I am raring to go. I have no doubt in my mind I will go in there an absolutely dominate this girl and I am looking forward to it.”

Some are suggesting O’Leary’s power could prove key against such an aggressive fighter and that the come forward merchant could rush onto a fight defining shot.

However, one of two pro Kerry fighters on the scene at the minute certainly isn’t thinking along those lines.

“Everyone is there to be hit. I don’t care how good you are, skillful you are or tough you are it’s a fucking boxing match you going to get hit. We are both there to be hit.

“People could say that about me too. I am not going looking for the stoppage because when I look for it I tend to get clunky and robotic. If the stoppage comes I’ll take it and be ruthless in there, but I am not looking for it.”