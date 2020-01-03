It’s on! Bob Arum confirms world champ Jamel Herring is next for Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] will get the chance to make Irish boxing history in Belfast this summer.

Bob Arum has confirmed Top Rank fighters Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] and Carl Frampton will trade leather in ‘The Jackal’s’ home town this year.

The American’s WBO super featherweight world title will be on the line, meaning victory for the Belfast man will see him become the first Irish fighter to be a three weight world titlist.

The fight has been muted for sometime with the champion, proposed challenger and their promoter all speaking positively about the match up.

The clash looked inevitable when the pair faced off in the ring post Frampton’s victory over Tyler McCreary last month.

Indeed, Irish-boxing.com understands the SSE Arena was booked for a weekend in May by Top Rank with a view to hosting the world title fight, although Frampton has been keen to stress he see’s Windsor Park as the perfect home for what would be a historic fight.

However, concerns were raised earlier this week when it was suggested the 33-year-old’s fractured hands may not recover in time for a May date.

Speculation with regard the proposed fight not playing out increased further when ‘Semper Fi’ was quoted as saying he didn’t see the fight happening in Belfast anytime soon. The American was also exploring options for a February defence.

The Jamie Moore trained fighter was quick to condemn the reports and vowed to be ready for May stating:

“Someone showed me an article that said sources had told them the hands won’t be ready for May. I don’t know where these sources are coming from, but they’ve got it wrong.

“I’ve had them both hands operated on, and they’re sore but the surgeon was happy with how the operations went. He said I’ve got plenty of time. He said I could be punching within six weeks after the surgery.

“Even if I waited 10 weeks to start punching, it would still be plenty of time to get ready for May. I have another appointment with the specialist at the end of the month, and we’ll know more after that, but the pain is easing every day and I’ve got more movement in both hands every day.

“Everything is going where it needs to be and I’m looking forward to getting back to training. I’m itching to get back in there.”

Promoter also elected to speak up and has confirmed Herring in Belfast in next for Frampton.

“Herring has agreed to go to Belfast and that is the fight we will do as soon as Frampton is fit to fight again,” insisted the veteran promoter.

Official conformation is still pending, but Arum and Frampton are extremely positive about the fight happening – and Arum’s quotes seems to suggest even if May was to be too soon the fight will still happen.

It means Belfast is likely to host two world title fights this Summer and two world title cards for Irish fighters to populate.

It’s believed the Frampton versus Herring clash will be co promoted by Top Rank and Frank Warren.