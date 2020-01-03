Logo



“It won’t ever stop me” – ‘Outsider’ Francy Luzoho vows to be Ireland’s first black world champion

Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] feels like an outsider, a fighter people write off and maybe dislike because of the colour of his skin, his African heritage. and even his approach.

However, he is adamant that won’t stop him representing his country with pride – and he has vowed to become Ireland’s first black world champion.

The self proclaimed ‘Eachtrannach Éireannach’ [Irish foreigner] wasn’t overly keen to go in depth about it – but he seemed hurt how some Irish fight fans rejoiced in his defeat to Martin Quinn back in March of last year.

Not only did Dublin fighter feel he deserved victory, but felt he deserved more respect post the fight. The fall out of that close and entertaining fight left the Blanch man feeling more like an outsider than ever and he went as far as to suggest the lack of love may be racial.

“Honestly this will probably be the last time I talk about the [Quinn] fight. It’s time to let things go, but for me I will always be written of. At the end of the day I’m Irish through and through but I will always be looked as a outsider,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“People don’t like the way I talk, the way I look, the way I express myself. But listen. I can live with it and that’s all that matters.”

“I will keep saying I’ll be a black Irish champion and the first black Irish world champion. I will always represent my country with all my heart and I won’t stop – so let them keep writing me off in this fight the next fight and the next. It wont ever stop me. I am the Eachtrannach Éireannach AKA Irish foreigner and I’ll wear that label proudly.”

The straight talking and keen to entertain switch hitter was down after the Quinn reverse, but is determined to learn from the whole occasion and use it moving forward.

“All I can say is you learn more from the bad than the good,” he continued when asked further about his first career defeat.

“That day I learned a lot in the ring and outside of the ring. I learn’t a lot about people after the defeat and you learn a lot about yourself. All in all it’s best thing to ever happen to me.”

The 24-year-old returns to the ring on February 1st and trades leather on Celtic Clash 10.

Having debuted against a fighter with an winning record and having followed that up with by stepping into all Irish action, the Conoglese-Dub maintains his avoid journeymen approach.

He is straight back into the thick of the action as he faces Belfast’s Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)] on the Boxing Ireland card.

Luzoho, who is now based in Spain where he trains under Jonathan O’Brien , explains just like Webb, who last lost in a Belfast derby, taking an easier route back was never an option.

“There’s no such thing as a routine for me. When I was meant to fight in Lanzarote my opponent was an unbeaten fighter with three wins. He pulled out after seeing my record and the people I faced, which isn’t too scary really. I don’t know why he pulled out?”

Pull out he did and Webb is next on the agenda in what looks an intriguing Devenish hosted clash.

Defeat for either would be a big blow, but Luzoho claims he isn’t feeling any pressure.

“One thing I’ve learned after my last fight is there no such thing as pressure. All you can do is prepare like never before and go out and have fun. The hard part is in the gym, the sparring, sprints, strength and conditioning. The blood, sweat and tears is all left in the gym all you have to do is turn up on the night and have fun,” he adds before admitting he isn’t too aware of what southpaw Webb brings to the table.

“What do I make of Webb? I honestly don’t know! All i can say is I’ll be expecting the best Webb on the night from there we see how it plans out.”

