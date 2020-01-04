Logo



Carl Frampton boxes clever on Mastermind

January 4, 2020
Carl Frampton sat in the black chair rather than ring stool as he appeared on Celebrity Mastermind on Friday night.

‘The Jackal’ was navigating his way around hard questions rather than heavy punches on the famous BBC show.

The Belfast fighter was representing his chosen charity Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) which he is a patron of.

Frampton scored 4 under the spotlight of the black chair when asked a host of questions on his chosen specialist subject tv show THE OFFICE.

The general knowledge round saw more success as he scored 5, leaving him with what host John Humphrey called ‘a perfectly respectable score’ of 9.

Carl Frampton

Journalist Victoria Fritz took the win with a 15 points performance.

