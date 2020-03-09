‘It doesn’t get any bigger!’ -Eddie Hearn heralds Katie Taylor vs Serrano as the ‘biggest women’s fight of all time’

Katie Taylor will take part in the ‘biggest women’s fight of all time’ in Manchester this May according to Eddie Hearn.

The Irish icon will cement her status as a boxing trailblazer when she fight seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano in Manchester on May 2.

The fighter, who all but single handily ensure female fighting became part of the Olympics, has set out about changing the face of the women’s pro game.

Now just over three years since she turned over she will partake in a blockbuster fight.

Indeed, she has forged such a reputation and elevated the game to such an extent that her May 2 fight with Serrano will not just be the most lucrative fight in female boxing, but the biggest and most anticipated meeting of two women punchers.

Taylor has often stated the Ireland versus Puerto Rican meeting is the biggest female bout that can be made at the present moment, but her promoter believes it’s the biggest every made.

Speaking when announcing the clash Hearn said: “Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship of the World – this is the biggest women’s fight of all time.

“The whole of Ireland and Puerto Rico are going to be watching this absolute war between the Undisputed champion and the seven weight division champion – it doesn’t get any bigger!”

Serrano’s promoter Lou DiBella, who also has a stake in Joe Ward and worked with Andy Lee and Matthew Macklin, went one further and took gender out of the equation.

The New York based promoter believes the fight represents the best of boxing regardless of sex.

“Taylor vs. Serrano isn’t only the best of women’s boxing, it’s the best of what boxing is supposed to be,” said Lou DiBella.

“I’m proud to co-promote this historic fight with Matchroom, and to have it featured on a massive card in Manchester. Two of the best female fighters in the world, two of the best of all time, will square up for boxing supremacy,” he adds before warning Serrano isn’t coming for a pay day.

“Amanda didn’t shy away from moving back up in weight or from the fight being in the UK; she embraced the idea of winning on the road and cementing international stardom.”