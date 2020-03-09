WATCH- ‘Thank you for sharing the ring with me’ – Jono Carroll consoles Scott Quigg backstage

Jono Carroll backed up the ‘big talk’ with a sensational coming of age performance in Manchester on Saturday.

The ever entertaining Dubliner delivered on his ‘break down’ Scott Quigg promise to grab the attention of the wider boxing public and take a giant step toward a second world title shot.

Behind the bearded smile and the bravado was a cold and calculated ‘King Kong’ , as he dismantled a former world champion live on Sky Sports.

The build up the the clash was littered with talk and things didn’t hit ‘genuine bad blood’ territory there was animosity between the pair.

However, once the job was done, Carroll was full of respect for his victim.

The 27-year-old southpaw spoke of how Quigg was a hero of his when he was just starting out and confirmed it was a pleasure to share the ring with English fighter.

Behind the scenes Carroll continued to show respect and indeed how humble he can be by visiting Quigg in his dressing room after the bout.

The Spain based recent world title challenger thanked his rival for sharing the ring with him and wished him all the best moving forward.

Watch courtesy of IFL TV below:

Within 24 hours of the defeat Quigg revealed he was hanging up the gloves at just 31.

The Bury fighter stated: “Unfortunately last night wasn’t my night and it showed me it was time to call it a day!” – he said on social media.

“It’s been a great journey and I couldn’t of given the sport anymore. It’s been a pleasure working alongside Eddie Hearn.

“I’ve achieved everything my desire, dedication, and ability would take me to. I can walk away with my head held high!

“Thank you to everyone for the tremendous support over the years.”



