Irish trio officially confirmed for Michael Conlan St Patrick’s Day undercard

Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] won’t be the only Irish fighter in action in the HULU Theater in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

Three other Irish fighters will benefit from the Belfast featherweight’s fourth March 17 trip to New York and the famous venue.

Fellow Top Rank fighter Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] , Tyrone’s Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] and New York based former St Francis amateur Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0] will populate the undercard and provide Irish support for the world title hopeful.

Donovan, a 13-time national amateur champion from Limerick, Ireland, will be making his American debut in a six-round welterweight contest against Gregory Young. Donovan is trained and managed by former middleweight world champion Andy Lee.



“I can’t wait for my U.S. debut. I learned so much from training alongside Tyson Fury recently,” Donovan said. “I’m taking that experience into this fight. Thank you to Top Rank for putting me on this card. Conlan’s St. Patrick’s Day cards are always exciting, and I’m happy to be part of the festivities.”

‘Fearless’ Feargal McCrory will make his United States debut against the durable Juan Tapia over six-rounder at super featherweight. Tapia, who has fought the likes of current WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson, has never been knocked out as a pro.

Matthew Tinker will face Esai Herrera in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Tinker has scored a pair of first-round knockouts to begin his career and is hoping to rematch former amateur rival Joe Ward further down the line.

