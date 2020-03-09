Logo



Navigation

Irish trio officially confirmed for Michael Conlan St Patrick’s Day undercard

By | on March 9, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] won’t be the only Irish fighter in action in the HULU Theater in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

Three other Irish fighters will benefit from the Belfast featherweight’s fourth March 17 trip to New York and the famous venue.

Fellow Top Rank fighter Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] , Tyrone’s Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] and New York based former St Francis amateur Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0] will populate the undercard and provide Irish support for the world title hopeful.

Donovan, a 13-time national amateur champion from Limerick, Ireland, will be making his American debut in a six-round welterweight contest against Gregory Young. Donovan is trained and managed by former middleweight world champion Andy Lee.
 
“I can’t wait for my U.S. debut. I learned so much from training alongside Tyson Fury recently,” Donovan said. “I’m taking that experience into this fight. Thank you to Top Rank for putting me on this card. Conlan’s St. Patrick’s Day cards are always exciting, and I’m happy to be part of the festivities.”

‘Fearless’ Feargal McCrory will make his United States debut against the durable Juan Tapia over six-rounder at super featherweight. Tapia, who has fought the likes of current WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson, has never been knocked out as a pro.

Matthew Tinker will face Esai Herrera in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Tinker has scored a pair of first-round knockouts to begin his career and is hoping to rematch former amateur rival Joe Ward further down the line.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media