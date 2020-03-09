Irish station secure Michael Conlan St Patrick’s Day TV rights

Irish fight fans will be able to watch Michael Conlan’s St Patrick’s Day Madison Square Garden party live on their televisions.

Conlan returns to the Hulu Center at the Garden for the fourth time this coming St Patrick’s Day and you can catch it live on Eir Sports.

The Belfast fighter takes on Colombian slugger Belmar Preciado as he makes what could be the final step up before a world title shot.

Indeed, it’s believed if the Olympic medalist and World Amateur gold medal winner overcomes his toughest test to date he will secure a summer world title fight.

If the Top Rank fighter emerges unscathed it’s said he will challenge for a world title at the Feile and in the Falls Park come August.

When negotiating a contract with Top Rank, Conlan requested he hold the Irish rights to his fights.

The move wasn’t one with finance in mind, rather the talented featherweight wanted to ensure he maintained his close relationship with the fight family outside of Belfast.

Conlan, whose father hails from Driminagh, Dublin, wanted holds aspirations of fighting in Dublin one day and wanted to ensure he remained relevant in the parts of Ireland were there are not regular shows at present.

As a result his fights have been broadcast on RTE and more recently his team have struck up a relationships with Eir Sports, who will air the March 17 bout.

Providing further Irish interest on the Conlan undercard will be rising star and fellow Top Rank pro Paddy Donovan, Tyrone’s Feargal McCrory and former St Francis amateur Matthew Tinker.

“If I am honest I know I need to go on and put on a show, show some style and win in dramatic fashion,” Conlan told IFL TV when asked about his next outing.

“He is a very dangerous cataract and a puncher,” Conlan explained.

“The guy we were originally slated to fight and were trying to get the fight done with, the WBA#1 Osawa from Japan he KO’d Preciado, but Preciado was actually beating him up and until that point.

“So I have a tricky test on my hands, someone who can punch and someone who has got a bit of skill. I have to be careful, aware and cautious when I am going in there.”