Teen Dublin prospect changes trainers and relocates to London

Exciting teen prospect Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] has changed gym, trainer and city.

‘Big Bang’ has relocated to London where he will train out of the iBoxGym, which is also the fight home of Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko

The undefeated new to the game prospect will be trained by Al Smith and Eddie Lam as he looks to progress past the prospect stage over the next 12 months.

The Inner City Dub confirmed the move on social media stating: “I am pleased to announce that I am going to be trained by Al Smith and Eddie Lam in the next chapter of my career. I will be based in London and fight out of the iBoxGym. I personally think Al and Ed are world class coach’s and after the first couple of sessions we gelled really well.

“Our styles clicked together, I believe that they will bring the best version of myself out to show the fans what I’m really about!! I am very happy to get going on what is going to be a great partnership & it starts now. We will be now in camp and preparing for my fight on the 25th April.”

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year nominee even before he turned over late last year.

Since he ditched the vest he has lived up to the billing and entertained in each of his four wins to date. O’Leary, who initially was working with Pete Taylor, showed real maturity whilst working under the guidance of Philip Keogh his old amateur mentor from Docklands.

He now moves across the Irish sea to begin the next phase of what promises to a promising career. O’Leary’s first appearance under iBoxGym guidance will play out on the second of two #MTKFightNight’s set for Belfast in the last weekend of April.