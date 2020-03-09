Scott Quigg hangs them up after defeat to ‘better man’ Jono Carroll

Jono Carroll will be the last name on Scott Quigg’s boxing CV.

The former world champion called it a day on Sunday and retired from fighting less than 24 hours after his high profile defeat to the Dublin fighter.

The Joe Gallagher trained fighter is just 31 and has no massive injury concerns, but did look an old fighter in the Manchester Arena ring on Saturday night.

It has to be noted a sensational performance from Carroll contributed to that aged appearance. The Dubliner outclassed the Bury man before eventually stopping him in the eleventh.

Some may suggest Quigg may fare better against a less hungry and polished operator, but the fighter himself feels he just hasn’t got it in him anymore.

“Unfortunately last night wasn’t my night and it showed me it was time to call it a day!” – he said on social media.

“It’s been a great journey and I couldn’t of given the sport anymore. It’s been a pleasure working alongside Eddie Hearn.

“I’ve achieved everything my desire, dedication, and ability would take me to. I can walk away with my head held high!

“Thank you to everyone for the tremendous support over the years.”

Speaking in the ring after the fight he had hinted at calling it day. He claimed at his peak he would have defeated the Irish southpaw and stressed he could bow out happy and content with what he achieved.

“I’m a realist and I won’t kid anyone. This was a must-win fight. At my best, I would have won tonight. On this performance, I don’t know what’s left.

“I couldn’t have achieved anymore. I cut no corners and I beat World Champions, sold out arenas. If this is it, thank you.”

Due to his history with Carl Frampton, Quigg was never loved by the Irish fight fan.

However, he will bow out with their respect and it has to be noted that he played a part in two special nights for Irish boxing.

He was in opposite corner when Ireland secured a unified world champion for the first time in history and opened the door for Frampton to go the two weight route with a Leo Santa Cruz clash.

He was also the opponent on a night that Carroll announced himself onto the scene and took a massive step toward a second world title challenge.