Scott Quigg not ‘afraid’ of ‘nonsense’ talker Jono Carroll

Scott Quigg warns he isn’t afraid of Jono Carroll.

The former world super bantamweight champion takes on the recent super featherweight world title challenger on the top of a Sky Sports broadcast Manchester bid tonight.

There have been questions with regard to the size of both men. The Dublin end of the fight is naturally the bigger man and has fought as high as lightweight, whilst Bury’s Quigg was a big super bantam, but not as imposing two weights up.

However, it’s not something that concerns the Joe Gallagher trained operator. Carl Frampton’s former foe says he has handled bigger men on a regular basis and claims he has educated himself on how to best deal with a size disadvantage.

“He’s the slightly bigger man. I’m strong enough, I hit hard enough, I’m tough enough, and the main thing is I’m more than smart enough to deal with the bigger guys,” said Quigg.

“I proved that day in day out at the Wildcard. People like Jono come through the Wildcard door every day and I’ve sparred and dealt with many people like him. I’m not taking it lightly, but I know what I need to do. I’ve put the right preparation in and I’m more than ready.”

Carroll isn’t just bigger in frame, he is bigger in mouth.

The 27-year-old makes no bones about his fondness for pre fight talk. He has talked through a beaming smile in the lead up to this Matchroom headliner, while his opponent has cut a much quieter figure.

Quigg believes all Carroll’s verbals are to reassure himself rather than unsettle the Bury man.

“The amount of nonsense he talks, because he talks that much, he starts to believe it. If he didn’t believe it he’d start going into himself, he’d start having the doubts. He hopes I’m scared. Unfortunately for him, I’m not scared of him.”