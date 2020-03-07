Carroll calls the round – King Kong predicts Scott Quigg knockout

Jono Carroll has made his intentions perfectly clear this weekend – after he predicted a stoppage against Scott Quigg at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

Indeed ‘King Kong’ went as far as to call the round and believes it will be settled in eight.

The 27-year-old’s opponent has questioned Carroll’s ability to punch, but the Finglas native warns he can break hearts and predicts that’s exactly what he’ll do to Quigg.

“Scott thinks I have feather fists but these fits are going to do a lot of damage. For some reason I’m thinking round eight. I can break people down and break people’s hearts,” said Carroll.

While Carroll is confident of victory he knows it won’t come easy against a former world champion whose sole defeats came against the likes of Carl Frampton and Oscar Valdez.

However, the Spain based bearded warrior believes now is his time and he is ready to grab rather than be passed the torch.

“This is a massive moment for my career. Scott Quigg is a massive name and a former world champion, but he’s had his day and now it’s my time.

“I’ve prepared for the best version of Scott Quigg, but everything that I’ve done in the last few months has got me ready for this. He’s a great fighter and we both like excitement. The crowd will be well entertained.”

Quigg believes his superior experience with regard to tough and even difficult fights will stand to him and ensure he secures the win.

Quigg said: “This is a must-win fight, and it’s a fight I will win. Jono trains hard and is dedicated so I know what I’m up against, but on Saturday I will get my hand raised.

“I never expect an easy fight and I’m not taking this lightly, but I’ve had big fights in the past and so I have the experience.”