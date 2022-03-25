The ‘Paul Ryan Experience’ returns to the York Hall next month

Paul Ryan [3(2)-0] will look to make it three consecutive first-round knockouts when he returns to the ring next month.

The Dublin prospect has been handed an new fight date and will fight for the fourth time as a pro on an April 16 MTK Fight Night.

The underage European silver and World bronze medalist fights a yet to be confirmed opponent at the York Hall.

The all of a sudden busy light middle goes into the clash on the back of two first round knockouts. Ryan blasted out Spaniard Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with positive Irish previous, inside a minute at the Ulster Hall last November and followed that up by walking through CJ Wood as recently as last month.

He will now look to keep the momentum going next month as he fights for the second time this year.

Welcome to the Paul Ryan experience pic.twitter.com/077mttyjAa — Paul Ryan (@paulryanboxing) February 13, 2022

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after passing a proposed Wood test with ease Ryan revealed he was step up keen.

If he had his way the 23-year-old would jump straight into European-level fights.

“If it was down to me I’d put myself into European level straight away. That’s where I think I am already.

“That’s why I’m the fighter and not a manager, the power is in MTK’s hands they’ve proven with my last two fights that they’re progressing me nicely. I’m very happy with how I’m being moved so whatever they say is what I’ll do.”