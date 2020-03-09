Promoter and fighter talk positively about Jason Quigley fighting Jack Cullen on Whyte Povetkin card

Jack Cullen [18(9)-2(2)] is now preparing for a May 2 clash with Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)].

Quigley’s next move has yet to be confirmed and official news as to what is next is said to be coming soon.

Most expected the Donegal favourite to return to the east coast of America in the Spring, but it looks increasingly likely he is set for a UK May date.

Eddie Hearn set the rumour mill into overdrive when he hinted at a possible Quigley Cullen fight during Jono Carroll versus Scott Quigg fight week.

The Matchroom boss indicated the fight would be made for the undercard of Dillian Whtye versus Alexander Povetkin in Manchester if the Last Man Standing contestant and recent Commonwealth title challenger came through Tomas Andres Reynoso unscathed on Saturday.

The 26-year-old middleweight did just that and speaking after the fight was talking as if the Quigley clash was a done deal.

“I going to rest up this week, have a few days off and then I’m straight back at it for Jason Quigley,” said the Tommy Battel-trained fighter.

“He’s a good kid, I’m a good kid, it’s going to be a good fight. He was a good amateur and then he’s gone over to America and now he’s back over here.

“I know he’s a good opponent but I know I’m a good opponent.

“You can’t ask much more than being in a big fight on box office.”

Eddie Hearn also spoke positively about the bout, but revealed it wasn’t a done deal as of yet.

“We’re working on that fight,” he said. “It’s one that I think they will both relish and one that is a big step up for Jack. The Felix Cash fight was quality, but the fight between Jack and Quigley will be great. We’ll work on getting that done this weekend for the Whyte vs. Povetkin card.”

The Andy Lee trained, Quigley is hoping to close in on a world title fight in 2020.

Having put some distance between himself and his sole career defeat to TJ, the 28-year-old was said to be targeting a fight that could move him within touching distance of a 160lbs tilt.

Cullen, doesn’t quite have the ranking to do just that, but it does look an ideal fight on the ideal platform.

Quigley gets to face an emerging British talent, known to Irish boxing fans, on a show with cross over interest and much closer to home.

Victory on the PPV card would help Quigley’s UK profile and would allow more Irish fans to watch and invest in his performance live.

It would also see the fan friendly operator share a card with Katie Taylor, which opens the door to suggestions that Hearn may be linking the two feeling they could be the double act strong enough to bring a card to Dublin with.