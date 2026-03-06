INTRODUCING – Michelle Lynch

It’s a big, exciting, but natural step for Michelle Lynch.

The Mayo puncher steps through the ropes for the first time as a pro at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday night.

It’s a move the 32-year-old is excited about but, having won national titles in both Ireland and Australia, she believes it’s a logical progression.

“I feel like the timing is right. I’ve built good experience in the amateurs and I’m ready for the next challenge. Turning professional felt like the natural next step,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I started boxing at 15 and went on to win six national titles and represent Ireland. I stepped away from the sport for a while, but when I moved to Australia, I found my way back into boxing and haven’t looked back. Since then, I’ve had 42 amateur fights and became Australian National Featherweight Champion.”

The pros are the next chapter.

“I’m really excited,” she comments.

“It’s been a great six-week camp and we’ve put a lot of work into getting here. To finally step in for my professional debut is a great feeling and I’m just looking forward to performing on the night.”

While the debut is taking place on the other side of the world, Lynch says the support she has received from both Australia and Ireland has been a massive boost heading into fight night.

“The support has been incredible,” she adds. “I’ve had amazing backing from my team, sponsors, friends and family both here in Australia and back home in Belmullet. It means a lot and gives me that extra motivation.”

The Mayo native brings a deep amateur pedigree into the paid ranks. Having first laced up the gloves as a teenager, Lynch built a strong record before stepping away from the sport for a period. Her move to Australia reignited that passion and ultimately led her back into the ring, where she added even more experience to her résumé.

Now she hopes to translate that experience into a successful professional career, starting this weekend.

Fans tuning in for her debut can expect an energetic and entertaining approach.

“Fans can expect an exciting style,” she says. “I like to stay busy, bring energy into the ring and always give 100% when I step between the ropes.”

Like most debutants, Lynch is keen to build steadily, but she is also clear about the long-term ambitions that fuel her move to the pro game.

“Short term it’s about starting my pro career strong and gaining experience,” she explains. “Long term I want to work my way towards titles, starting with an Australian professional title.”

Standing in the opposite corner will be Whenyi Zhou an opponent who already has a small amount of professional experience and who has yet to taste defeat.

“I’m expecting a tough fight,” she comments. “My opponent has already had two pro fights and comes with experience, so I’ve prepared properly, and I’m ready for whatever comes on the night.”

As for predictions, the fighter who represented Ireland at internationla level isn’t looking too far beyond putting on a strong showing in her first outing in the paid ranks.

“My prediction is a great fight for the fans,” she adds. “I’ve put the work in during camp, and now it’s about going in there and performing.”