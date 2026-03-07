Féile Farewell – Paddy Gallagher Maps Out Final Four-Fight Run



A Féile farewell — that’s the plan for Paddy Gallagher as the Belfast favourite scripts the closing chapter of his career.



‘The Pat Man’ returned to the ring for the first time in over six years in the Waterfront late last month – and quickly confirmed he’s back for a good time not a long time.

Gallagher revealed his comeback is not open-ended. It’s a targeted, four-fight sprint designed to build toward one last 10-round title fight on home turf, ideally under the West Belfast summer lights.



“I’m in it for the short haul,” he said. “Four fights. That’s it.”



“It’ll be a four-rounder, then a six-rounder, then an eight-rounder — and then finish where I finished last time, with a 10-round title fight.



For Gallagher, Féile represents more than just a big night. It’s a symbolic ending point, as it’s the scene of his biggest boxing disappointment, his controversial defeat to Chris Jenkins in a British and Commonwealth title fight.

The recen comeback itself began in unexpected fashion. Originally slated for the undercard last weekend, he was bumped up to headline following a late withdrawal — and he actively pushed for the opportunity.



“Someone said, ‘Are you going to be headliner now?’ I put my name in the hat. Bang. I said just do it.”





That willingness to embrace the moment reflects how he intends to approach this final run. There will be no hanging around, no padding a record. Each fight serves a purpose, building toward that Féile crescendo.



“I want all of it,” Gallagher explained. “The good, the bad, the ugly. Making weight, the nerves, fight night, selling tickets — this is what I came back for.”



The commitment is visible physically too. Having previously walked around close to 90kg, he has already shed 15 kilos and plans to operate at light middleweight for this last chapter.



“I’ve done it smartly. The weight felt good. I didn’t struggle.”

Photo Credit Mark Meade



