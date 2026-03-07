Why Not?’ – Thomas Myers Says Friendship Won’t Block David Kennedy Fight

Thomas Myers says he would have no problem putting friendship on hold for eight rounds if a Celtic title chance arose.

The fact that the Sligo native shared a card with David Kennedy increased noise around the pair possibly meeting for a domestic light heavyweight title.

However, the fact the pair share sparrign rounds regularly and a friendship had some fans questioning whether it could happen or not.

Myers assures it can.

While the bout has never been formally discussed, Myers makes it clear that sentiment won’t stand in the way of opportunity.

“Why not? It’s sport,” he said to Irish-boxing.com when asked about the possibility of facing Kennedy. “If we fight, the best man wins on the night, shake hands afterwards and have a pint.”

The two have shared countless rounds in sparring and are tight outside the ring, but the Westerner insists that would not affect him once the first bell sounds.

“We’ve sparred hundreds of rounds. But no bad blood. Whoever’s best if it were to happen, best man wins. Shake hands afterwards and have a point,” he adds before revealing he won’t be too bothered if it didn’t play out.

“If the fight came at the end of the year, it came. If it never came, it never came.”

If it does happen, it seems the fans are guaranteed entertainment.

“Fireworks. The spars are that good. You’d for these spars we have.”

Myers topped the Jason Quigley and Sheer Sports Promoted fight night in Finn Valley and proved an ideal Irish debut for the Kevin Dever managed boxer.

“I’ve always wanted to fight in Ireland and then to headline an hour from Siggo was like the homecoming — not just Irish debut, my homecoming as well. It’s an honour.”

The reception ensured it was a night to remember and one that instantly impacted the Connacht fighter.

“I had a game plan in there and walking down, I heard the crowd — the game plan went out the window after that. I tried to fight for the crowd.

“The plan was to work behind the jab. Wear him down with the body shots. I just tried to take his head off.

“I felt it near the end, last round I felt it. Heavy shots the whole lot. Six rounds take it out of you.”

Having fought in England and New York previously, Myers now expects to divide his time between Ireland and the United States.

“My manager’s in New York, so I’d be active over and back.

“I only had one fight over there. I might have a few more scheduled in. Unfortunately, injuries and stuff came in, but I had a good enough crowd at my first fight over there.”