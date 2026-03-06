INRODUCING: Cahir Gormley

Cahir Gormley is preaching a one step at a time mantra when it comes to his pro transition.

The Derry favourite officially turns over when he climbs through the ropes in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

He does so seemingly ahead of the normal debut curve in terms of promotions, fan base, and social media presence. However, the 22-year-old is adamant he won’t be getting ahead of himself in terms of the business needed to be done inside the ring.

“I just keep my goals short-term,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“One fight at a time. If i keep performing the roads open up in front of me.”

The Illies Golden Gloves graduate takes that same patient approach into his debut fight with Elias Ajuwa

“I like to take my time, pick my shots, find gaps. Stylistically, not a lot changes, im just focused on getting better and adding to my game. No matter what, I envision getting the best performance out of myself, then the result.”

It’s not calm! There is an element of the two-time Irish title winner that is beyond excited. Gormley gets to live a childhood dream on Saturday.

I’m buzzing. I’ve been waiting on this moment since turning over in December, now its finnaly here. It means everything to me. I’ve always envisioned these moments as a kid, now its reality.”

Gormley’s pro introduction gloves off in Pennsylvania tonight, but he isn’t new to natives.

‘The Gael’ is based in Scranton, spent some time as an amateur over there, and has built up a following.

“I came to America last summer, fought and beat 5 of the top amateurs in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, so this felt right as the next move,” he explains.

“Im based out here in Scranton, about 2 hours from Philly. Philly is a real boxing city, with a lot of history. The support is unreal. I’ve got a good following here in Scranton, I have family and friends flying over from back home in the next few days and Philly has a strong Irish community too, so it’s unbelievable.”