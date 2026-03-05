Surprise, Surprise: Aodhan Byrne Discovers New Nickname After Entertaining Donegal Debut

If the name fits!

Aodhan Byrne arrived in Donegal with an army and left with a first career win and a nickname.

Somewhere between the ring walk and the final bell, a moniker was born.

The MC introduced the Kildare native as “The Entertainer” in Donegal and was proved right by the Unit 3 man’s display.

The only surprise? It wasn’t Byrne’s idea.

“I didn’t come up with that,” he smiled when speaking to Irish-boxing.com after having his hand raised on the Jason Quigley and Sheer Sports card. “No, someone coined that.”

“It was the first time I heard it, I thought it had a ring to it.”

“I don’t know who came up with it,” Byrne repeated. “But it kind of suited tonight.”

And in fairness, it did.

Because what followed over four rounds justified the billing.

Backed by nigh on 100 travelling supporters — a sizale nuber considering the majority made the trip from Kildare — the new pro delivered a performance that blended differing attributes.

“They made some noise, didn’t they?” he smiled. “I’m happy enough with the performance. I thought I gave a show.

“I showed a bit of everything. I showed my boxing. I showed a bit of flash like I always do. And I showed my power. I nearly had him out there.”

“I boxed, showed that I can box, then I showed my confidence, my flashiness, and then I tried to sit down.”