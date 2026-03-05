“Two More and We’re Out” – Graham McCormack Shares Exciting Exit Plan

The G’Train is fast approaching it’s final stop.

The track is coming to an end in terms of pr boxing for Graham McCormack.

The Limerick native says he will retire after two fights, although he isn’t planning to go quietly.

“Get the title again, get another title — and then that’s it,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Two more and then we’re out.”

It’s a statement that adds real weight to what comes next. April 4 at the National Stadium isn’t just another date on the calendar. It’s one of the final chapters.

The former BUI Celtic champion takes on Dubliner Ritchie O’Leary on a JB Promotions bill.

It’s a fun fight on it’s own merits but the fact winner should be next in line for title shot make it all the more exciting.

Althought, the Limerick southpaw doesn’t need to manufacture motivation. The bout is an all-Irish domestic clash — the kind that stirs pride and rivalry in equal measure.

“That’s what you want, man. All-Irish fights,” he adds before revealing share respect.

“He’s a great guy. We chat back and forth. It’s a good domestic fight.”

But respect doesn’t soften ambition.

“I’m looking forward to it. Great fight. It’s going to be a good night.”

The Shaun Kelly trained Treaty County man was speaking after registering victory in Cork, beating xx in his first bout since he suffered a broken jaw in a Scottish ring.

“It was good to be back, man. Good to get hit again, you know what I mean? After the last one. Good to get back, shake some ring off and it felt good.

“I felt I won the four rounds. I feel like I lost the last two. Bit of ring rust, you know what I mean? Got a bit tired.”

His coach, Kelly believes there is far more to come from his charge and stressed a comeback win was needed considering the injury meant McCormack had to limit sparring ahead of his latest outing.

“Probably could work a little bit with timing and fitness — but we’ve got six more weeks to work with that. We’re going to get some good sparring lined up and have him primed and ready to go.

“The ring rust is off now. We’re coming. April 4th, we are back.

“He was coming off a very big injury in his last fight, so we were reluctant with sparring. We didn’t have a whole lot of time to work for this.

“The game plan was to get through this one unscathed.”