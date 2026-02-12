Sizzling Summer Showdown – Cian Doyle Wants Domestic Issues

Cian Doyle is planning sizzingly all Irish summer showdowns rather than summer holidays this year.

Having waited two years to climb through the ropes, the Crumlin BC graduate, who had his hand raised on JB Promotions’ show last Saturday, doesn’t want any waiting around.

The Dubliner understands he may need some more rust oiled off his bigger frame and thus wouldn’t mind a few more rounds at the National Stadium on April 4.

However, once back-to-back 2026 wins were banked, he would like all Irish action.

“I’ll probably get one more domestic fight and then, please God, push on,” he explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “There are a lot of good opponents out there. They’re the fights I want to be in.

“I don’t want to be fighting journeymen — I want the good all-Irish dust-ups. They’re the ones fans remember, and they’re the ones that level you up.”

Road Warriors such as last weekend’s opponent do serve a purpose and he was grateful Stefan Nicolae gave him four good rounds.

“Good to be back,” he said. “It was good to get the rounds in. He’s been around the block, he knows his way around the ring. There’s loads to work on, but I was happy enough with how I boxed and happy to get the rust off,” he added before suggesting he does need a little more fine-tuning

“I’m my biggest critic,” he admitted. “There’s a lot of work to be done. I haven’t watched the fight back yet, it’s still fresh. But yeah, I think I’m ready for domestic fights — and they’re the fights I want.”

The desire for all-Irish matchups isn’t just about excitement; it’s about development. Doyle believes competitive domestic rivalries provide the sharpest learning curve and the fastest route up the ladder.

Still, despite his ambitious targets, the Dubliner is determined to keep his feet on the ground after such a long absence.

“You just take it fight by fight,” he said. “Don’t overlook anything or look too far ahead. One step at a time and see what happens. But I’m definitely looking for domestic fights.

“I’ve been training hard the last two, two-and-a-half years,” Doyle revealed. “I broke my hand and had to get surgery, which set me back a bit. But it’s good to get the rounds in tonight — onwards and upwards.”

Photo Credit KW Media