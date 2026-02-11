Get a Win, Get Title Eligible and Then Get Ready – ‘Best of the Bunch’ Alabi Fires Back at Domestic Rival

Bayo Alabi has told Lee Gormley to get a win if he wants to fight.

Irish Boxing Awards Domestic Fight of the Year Winner, Gormley, has been vocal about his desire to return to all-Irish action and has dropped the name of the Dub when suggesting as much.

The Bolton-based recent BUI Celtic title challenger’s call-outs haven’t fallen on deaf ears. Alabi says he is willing to fight, but wants any meeting to be for a title, and as such, has told Gormley to return to winning ways and get himself strap eligible.



“I saw Lee called me out,” Alabi told Irish-boxing.com. “Listen, he needs to get a win and then be eligible to fight me. Go get a win under your belt and I’m sure we can put something together.”



The Dublin fighter didn’t hold back when addressing the online chatter, revealing he has never even spoken to Gormley despite being tagged in social media posts.



“I’ve never even spoke to the dude in my life,” he added. “I don’t know why he’s tagging me and stuff.”





The JB Promotions prospect feels being targeted is a result of being underestimated, something he warns his rivals against.

Indeed, Alabi thinks he is the best of all the Irish title level fighters in and around featherweight.



“It just shows that everyone either thinks I’m the weak link — which is impossible — or they think I’m the best out of the bunch,” he said. “For me, I feel like I’m the best,” he adds before reverting back to Gormley.



“He’s not my mate. If he wants it, he can get it,” he said. “Just tell him to get a win.”



Irish-boxing.com understands Gormley is due for a fight of note on Michael Conlan’s March 20 Belfast bill.

