INTRODUCING – David Joyce

There is a new David Oliver Joyce and a new entertainer in town.

The boxer with a familiar fight name makes his debut on JB Promotions’ New Dawn card this weekend and believes his paid bow will see a fan-friendly addition introduced to the scene.

The former amateur standout says fans can expect entertaining all-action performances now that he’s stepping into the pro game.



“People can expect a fan-friendly fighter who is willing to trade and box and will go to extreme measures to get the win,” Joyce declared when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

The decorated amateur — who won numerous Irish titles, including two Elite National Championships — starts where he left off in terms of venue.

It’s back to the venue where he enjoyed the majority of his amateur success, the National Stadium, for his pro debut – says he’s thrilled that his professional journey begins in such a meaningful place.



“I feel very happy that I am making my debut in the home of Irish boxing where I have previously won numerous Irish titles and my two Elite National titles,” he said. “I have a lot of memories at the National Stadium and can’t wait to make my debut at the home of Irish boxing.

“I can’t wait for my debut. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally here now, and I can’t wait to show everyone what I can do.”

There was talk of the boxer, who enjoyed Elite success as a teen, turning over several years ago, but he thinks now is the perfect time.

“I decided to go pro as I always wanted to be a professional boxer,” he explained. “I had great success in the amateur set-up and I felt the time was right to ditch the vest and move onto the paid ranks to achieve my goals in the pro game.”

Signed with Queensberry Promotions, the former Holy Family Drogheda amateur has a guarantee of work and a has a clear vision for the next few years — and beyond.



“My short-term goal is to get out as much as possible to gain experience in the professional set-up, as I’m contracted with Queensberry to have four fights per year,” he outlined.



“I want to pick up a few titles in the next year or two. My long-term goal is to achieve my childhood dream of becoming a world boxing champion, and I feel that I have all the tools to get there.”

As for his debut, Joyce isn’t getting caught up in chasing a highlight-reel finish — but he’s confident he’ll deliver.



“My prediction for the night is nothing but a win,” he stated. “If the KO comes I’ll be sure to jump on it, but the most important thing is just to get the win and move onto the next fight — hopefully not too long after my debut.”