“Show Time” – Teen Talent Sarah Murphy Turns Pro on New Dawn Card

It’s a professional procession for Sarah Murphy at the National Stadium this weekend, as the teenager makes her eagerly anticipated debut on JB Promotions’ New Dawn card.

The 18-year-old joins the pro ranks at a time when many of her fellow Irish underage champions are competing in the U19 European Championships, underlining just how early the multi-time national champion is making her move.

Murphy admits the decision to turn over came quicker than expected, but says the opportunity offered by Ireland’s most active promoter was simply too good to turn down.

“I got an opportunity that I obviously couldn’t resist,” she told Irish-boxing.com. “I always dreamt of being a professional boxer since I joined boxing at five years of age. I didn’t think it was going to be this soon into my career – I thought it would be a few years down the line – but I couldn’t resist the opportunity and jumped on it.”

The talented Murphy has already put together a glittering amateur résumé. She boxed internationally, medaled at home, and has represented Ireland at European and World level.

“My amateur career was unbelievable. I got some amazing opportunities, boxed around the world – America, Italy, loads of countries. But last year didn’t go as planned. I won three national titles through two different age categories and didn’t get picked for the Europeans or Worlds. That kind of pushed me toward the professional side, and that’s one of my main reasons why I’m turning over so soon.”

Like most Irish hopefuls, Murphy still harboured Olympic dreams, with Los Angeles 2028 very much in her mind, but the exciting prospect was excited by the opportunity presented to her at pro level.

“The Olympics were always something I wanted; it’s every boxer’s dream. But this came sooner than I thought. I’ve represented Ireland before internationally, and that’s a huge pride for me. But now it’s about moving into the pro game,” she adds before pointing out the fact her pro debut plays out on familar ground isn’t lost on her.

“It’s nice that my last fight was meant to be in the National Stadium and now my first pro fight will be in the same venue. It’s somewhere I’m comfortable in, somewhere I know – but obviously the feeling will be completely different on the night. I just can’t wait.”

Murphy also cites the inspiration of Katie Taylor, who she met on her 13th birthday when the undisputed champion returned home to a hero’s welcome. “I’ve always looked up to Katie. She’s an inspiration for girls and boys all over the world. I had all her gear, and that day meeting her was unbelievable. I’ve always admired her and always will.

“I’m ready to put on a show – the show the IABA missed out on [by not picking for the World Youths] last year. I’ve trained harder than ever and I’m in the shape of my life. I just can’t wait to get in there.”

The New Dawn card takes place at the National Stadium this Saturday and features a host of Ireland’s newest professional prospects.