Munster Mayhem Incoming: Hyde Tips Cronin-Crowley to Deliver

When the man in the know is making sure he is ringside, you can be confident a fight will deliver.

Tommy Hyde doesn’t want to miss the light heavyweight Irish title fight between Kevin Cronin and Cathal Crowley on Friday.

‘The Guvenor’ believes the bout has all the makings of an all-action war.

As one of Irish boxing’s biggest fight fans and a man whose exposure to some of the biggest names in world boxing has gifted him a degree in the sweet science, Hyde’s opinion is always respected.

However, his insight into this fight is even more valued considering he has shared the sparring ring with both on more than one occasion.

And using the inside knowledge he has the Cork native predicts styles will gel and the aggressive nature of both will see war break out.

“I know Cathal and Kevin very well and sparred both of them a good few times,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“They’re two lovely fellas, and I honestly think that is going to be a war. They have similar styles that will gel together nicely. I’m actually going to the show and looking forward to watching it.”

Promoter of the National Stadium hosted New Dawn card, Jay Byrne is equally as excited about the all Munster affair.

“It’s Munster pride on the line — Kerry versus Cork. These lads know what it means to their counties, and that energy will carry into the ring. For me, it’s a genuine 50/50 toss-up. I can’t call it, and I don’t think anyone else in Irish boxing can either.”