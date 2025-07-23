‘Get Ready For The Biggest Night in Irish Boxing History’- Hearn Gives Massive Crocker – Donovan Update

Eddie Hearn has told Irish fight fans to ‘get ready for the biggest night in Irish boxing history’.

The Matchroom promoter says official confirmation of the massive Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker rematch is ‘imminent’.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan dejected after being disqualified for a late punch.

Indeed, he expects it to come today [Thursday] with a press conference set for Belfast and Monday.

It is understood that September 13 will be the confirmed date and Windsor Park will host the rematch.

‘The Croc’ and ‘The Real Deal’ will fight for vacant IBF welterweight world title in what will be the first-ever all-Irish world championship bout.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

The development adds even more weight to an already electric rivalry and ensures the winner will leave the ring not just with bragging rights, but as Ireland’s newest world champion.