‘Katie is Pound-For-Pound #2’ Claressa Shields Claims to be the GWOAT

Claressa Shields had a clear message for boxing fans in the aftermath of Katie Ta’ylor’s rematch win over Amanda Serrano: she claims she is the GWOAT—the Greatest Woman of All Time—and that she would beat the Irish superstar if they ever shared a ring.

Speaking after witnessing the boxing Icon’s victory over Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden, the American praised the trailblazer’s performance and declared her a clear winner.

Sheilds also billed both as great fighters but at the same time made sure to proclaim herself the greatest.

“I thought Katie won,” Shields said bluntly when asked for her verdict the result.

However, while she acknowledged game changer Taylor’s skill, she made sure to remind everyone of her own standing in the sport.

“Look, Katie is pound-for-pound number two. That’s under me. So, she got a lot of skill,” Shields asserted before applying that to the fight.

“When it comes to skills, you’ve been to the Olympics, you’ve been to World Championships, you’ve been all over the world for all these years. Katie knows how to figure it out and knows how to bo,x and she doesn’t get hit with those big punches. But she doesn’t beat me.”

The self-proclaimed GWOAT will look to further cement her legacy on July 26 in Detroit when she headlines a card at the Little Caesars Arena. While Shields was full of praise for women’s boxing as a whole, she believes her own upcoming performance will surpass anything fans saw on the night of Taylor-Serrano II.

“Tonight we saw a lot of great women fight tonight but we did not see the greatest,” she said. “Everybody fought good, had some nice moments, but it was no Claressa Shields fight. So July 26, catch me on DAZN in Detroit at Little Caesar’s.”

Shields also weighed in on Serrano’s performance and corner tactics in the trilogy fight, suggesting the Puerto Rican great got her strategy wrong.

“I think [trainer Jordan Maldonado] tried to change her game plan up and I saw the changes, but it wasn’t the right game plan for the fight,” Shields noted. “Should have made it ugly.

“Early in the fight, Amanda hit her with something that hurt her and then Katie got on her bicycle from there… I don’t think Amanda should have tried to box as much—a lot of air punching—but hey, she tried. Congrats to her.”

While a Shields-Taylor clash remains hypothetical and very unlikely due to the weight disparity. However, one thing is clear: if it ever does happen, the GWOAT believes there’s only one possible outcome.

“She don’t beat me,” Shields said again, leaving no room for doubt.”