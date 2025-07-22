World of Havoc Team Captains Named
Jason Donoghue and Cassie Henderson have been named Team Ireland captains for the upcoming World of Havoc Tournament in Orlando, Florida, .
The Olympic Mulingar and Phoenix BC boxers are among 25 young talents selected to represent Ireland at the tournament, in the first event in which Team Ireland has fielded a national team in the US in some years.
Sanctioned by USA Boxing, a founder member of World Boxing, World of Havoc is a Tier 1 event. Contesting this tournament was made possible by IABA clubs’ decision in April to also affiliate to World Boxing, on a dual member basis. World Boxing, which will run boxing at the LA28 Olympic Games, affirmed IABA as a member in May.
The team is comprised of 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions in 25 of the 34 weights contested in May’s championships. It includes boxers from 10 counties: Antrim, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath, Wexford. The Head of Delegation is IABA President Anto Donnelly, while the team will be led by Team Managers National Registrar Stephen Connolly and Central Council member, Anna Moore. The coaches are Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway.
The team includes European Schools medalists: Ruth Dossen (Olympic Boxing, Co Galway, 2024 gold), Aleigha Murphy (Ballybrack BC, 2024 silver), her sister Alannah (Ballybrack BC, 2024 bronze), clubmate Ella Archbold (2023, gold), Vanessa Doyle (Templemore ABC, 2024 bronze) Cassie Henderson (Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim, 2023 gold and 2024 European Junior bronze), Kalib Walshe (Wexford CBS, European Junior bronze), John Ward (Monivea Boxing Club, 2023 bronze).
The team has been in Squad Training in preparation for this event at the National Stadium, and at Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda, since early June. They depart for Florida on July 27th.
Arrangements are being made by Central Council for the creation of an Ireland Select team inclusive of the lighter-weight 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions not included in this team, as their weights are not available to contest, to box representing Ireland at an alternative event. Details, and the full team, will be announced in due course.
Draws & Schedules
Draws, daily schedules of boxing, and results, will be published on the tournament website, HERE. Three rings will be in operation throughout the tournament.
Watch Live
The tournament will be live-streamed by Parkway Productions. This is a PPV event, and can be watched and purchased HERE
Team Ireland
- 46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal
- 48kg Abby Murray, Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork
- 50kg Alannah Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin
- 52kg Aleigha Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin
- 54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin
- 57kg Vanessa Doyle Templemore ABC, Co. Tipperary
- 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway
- 63kg Claire Crowley, St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork
- 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal
- 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim
- 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary
- 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin
- 46kg Martin Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath
- 48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin
- 50kg Sean Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford
- 52kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim
- 54kg Conan Mc Sorley, Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone
- 57kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS Boxing Club
- 60kg Jason Donohue, Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath
- 63kg Lorcan Holohan, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois
- 66kg Darren O’Toole, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin
- 70kg Martin Sweeney, Galway Boxing Club
- 75kg John Ward, Monivea Boxing Club, Galway
- 80kg Senan Kennedy, Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin
- 80+kg William Heaphy Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork
Support Staff
Head of Delegation: President, Anto Donnell (Dealgan BC, Co. Louth)
Team Managers: National Registrar, Stephen Connolly (Ballymore Hollywood BC, Co. Kildare) & Member of Central Council, Anna Moore (St. Francis BC, Limerick)
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway