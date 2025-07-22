World of Havoc Team Captains Named

Jason Donoghue and Cassie Henderson have been named Team Ireland captains for the upcoming World of Havoc Tournament in Orlando, Florida, .

The Olympic Mulingar and Phoenix BC boxers are among 25 young talents selected to represent Ireland at the tournament, in the first event in which Team Ireland has fielded a national team in the US in some years.

Sanctioned by USA Boxing, a founder member of World Boxing, World of Havoc is a Tier 1 event. Contesting this tournament was made possible by IABA clubs’ decision in April to also affiliate to World Boxing, on a dual member basis. World Boxing, which will run boxing at the LA28 Olympic Games, affirmed IABA as a member in May.

The team is comprised of 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions in 25 of the 34 weights contested in May’s championships. It includes boxers from 10 counties: Antrim, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath, Wexford. The Head of Delegation is IABA President Anto Donnelly, while the team will be led by Team Managers National Registrar Stephen Connolly and Central Council member, Anna Moore. The coaches are Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway.

The team includes European Schools medalists: Ruth Dossen (Olympic Boxing, Co Galway, 2024 gold), Aleigha Murphy (Ballybrack BC, 2024 silver), her sister Alannah (Ballybrack BC, 2024 bronze), clubmate Ella Archbold (2023, gold), Vanessa Doyle (Templemore ABC, 2024 bronze) Cassie Henderson (Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim, 2023 gold and 2024 European Junior bronze), Kalib Walshe (Wexford CBS, European Junior bronze), John Ward (Monivea Boxing Club, 2023 bronze).

The team has been in Squad Training in preparation for this event at the National Stadium, and at Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda, since early June. They depart for Florida on July 27th.

Arrangements are being made by Central Council for the creation of an Ireland Select team inclusive of the lighter-weight 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions not included in this team, as their weights are not available to contest, to box representing Ireland at an alternative event. Details, and the full team, will be announced in due course.

Draws & Schedules

Draws, daily schedules of boxing, and results, will be published on the tournament website, HERE. Three rings will be in operation throughout the tournament.

Watch Live

The tournament will be live-streamed by Parkway Productions. This is a PPV event, and can be watched and purchased HERE

Team Ireland

46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal 48kg Abby Murray, Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork 50kg Alannah Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 52kg Aleigha Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 57kg Vanessa Doyle Templemore ABC, Co. Tipperary 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway 63kg Claire Crowley, St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin 46kg Martin Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath 48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin 50kg Sean Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford 52kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim 54kg Conan Mc Sorley, Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone 57kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS Boxing Club 60kg Jason Donohue, Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath 63kg Lorcan Holohan, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois 66kg Darren O’Toole, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin 70kg Martin Sweeney, Galway Boxing Club 75kg John Ward, Monivea Boxing Club, Galway 80kg Senan Kennedy, Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin 80+kg William Heaphy Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork

Support Staff

Head of Delegation: President, Anto Donnell (Dealgan BC, Co. Louth)

Team Managers: National Registrar, Stephen Connolly (Ballymore Hollywood BC, Co. Kildare) & Member of Central Council, Anna Moore (St. Francis BC, Limerick)

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway