AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

World of Havoc Team Captains Named

irishboxing

Jason Donoghue and Cassie Henderson have been named Team Ireland captains for the upcoming World of Havoc Tournament in Orlando, Florida, .

The Olympic Mulingar and Phoenix BC boxers are among 25 young talents selected to represent Ireland at the tournament, in the first event in which Team Ireland has fielded a national team in the US in some years.

Sanctioned by USA Boxing, a founder member of World Boxing, World of Havoc is a Tier 1 event. Contesting this tournament was made possible by IABA clubs’ decision in April to also affiliate to World Boxing, on a dual member basis. World Boxing, which will run boxing at the LA28 Olympic Games, affirmed IABA as a member in May.

The team is comprised of 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions in 25 of the 34 weights contested in May’s championships. It includes boxers from 10 counties: Antrim, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath, Wexford. The Head of Delegation is IABA President Anto Donnelly, while the team will be led by Team Managers National Registrar Stephen Connolly and Central Council member, Anna Moore. The coaches are Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway.

The team includes European Schools medalists: Ruth Dossen (Olympic Boxing, Co Galway, 2024 gold), Aleigha Murphy (Ballybrack BC, 2024 silver), her sister Alannah (Ballybrack BC, 2024 bronze), clubmate Ella Archbold (2023, gold), Vanessa Doyle (Templemore ABC, 2024 bronze) Cassie Henderson (Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim, 2023 gold and 2024 European Junior bronze), Kalib Walshe (Wexford CBS, European Junior bronze), John Ward (Monivea Boxing Club, 2023 bronze).

The team has been in Squad Training in preparation for this event at the National Stadium, and at Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda, since early June. They depart for Florida on July 27th.

Arrangements are being made by Central Council for the creation of an Ireland Select team inclusive of the lighter-weight 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions not included in this team, as their weights are not available to contest, to box representing Ireland at an alternative event. Details, and the full team, will be announced in due course.

Draws & Schedules

Draws, daily schedules of boxing, and results, will be published on the tournament website, HERE. Three rings will be in operation throughout the tournament.

Watch Live

The tournament will be live-streamed by Parkway Productions. This is a PPV event, and can be watched and purchased HERE

Team Ireland

  1. 46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal
  2. 48kg Abby Murray, Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork
  3. 50kg Alannah Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin
  4. 52kg Aleigha Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin
  5. 54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin
  6. 57kg Vanessa Doyle Templemore ABC, Co. Tipperary
  7. 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway
  8. 63kg Claire Crowley, St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork
  9. 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal
  10. 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim
  11. 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary
  12. 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin
  13. 46kg Martin Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath
  14. 48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin
  15. 50kg Sean Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford
  16. 52kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim
  17. 54kg Conan Mc Sorley, Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone
  18. 57kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS Boxing Club
  19. 60kg Jason Donohue, Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath
  20. 63kg Lorcan Holohan, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois
  21. 66kg Darren O’Toole, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin
  22. 70kg Martin Sweeney, Galway Boxing Club
  23. 75kg John Ward, Monivea Boxing Club, Galway
  24. 80kg Senan Kennedy, Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin
  25. 80+kg William Heaphy Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork

Support Staff

Head of Delegation: President, Anto Donnell (Dealgan BC, Co. Louth)

Team Managers: National Registrar, Stephen Connolly (Ballymore Hollywood BC, Co. Kildare) & Member of Central Council, Anna Moore (St. Francis BC, Limerick)

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Boy 1,2 & 3 Championships glove off this Tuesday- revised draw here

irishboxing

‘Heartbroken Conrad Cummings RETIRES From Boxing

Jonny Stapleton

Likely venue and date emerge for Michael Conlan – Luis Lopez world title challenge

irishboxing
x