‘Days Like This’ – ‘Historic’ Crocker – Donovan Confirmed

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will rematch for the vacant IBF Welterweight World Title at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on Saturday September 13, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The historic clash will be the first time two boxers from the island of Ireland have met in a World Title fight, and the 18-500 capacity home of the Northern Ireland football team will host the biggest all-Irish fight ever.

The first meeting between the rivals earlier this year in March was a Final Eliminator for the IBF World Title and ended in highly controversial fashion with Belfast’s Crocker taking the win by disqualification at the SSE Arena.

Limerick’s Donovan, who had twice previously been deducted points, was disqualified at the end of the eighth round for punching after the bell. ‘The Real Deal’ was well ahead on all three judge’s scorecards before his disqualification.

An appeal from Donovan’s team resulted in the IBF granting a rematch which would again serve as a Final Eliminator for the World Title – but with Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis moving up to Super-Welterweight, the huge rematch will now be for the vacant World Title.