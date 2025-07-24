‘I Don’t Know What I’d Do Without It’ – U19 Champion Aleksesj Iazic ‘LOVES’ boxing

It’s safe to say Aleksesj Lazic loves boxing.

The St Nicholas boxer was crowned 48kg U19 National Champion at the National Stadium on Friday night.

The teen talent was beaming after a confident and classy display and told Irish-boxing.com how grateful he was to have boxing.

As 48kg isn’t a weight contested on the underage International stage at present, Lazic is among those of the 23 champions not now hoping for an Irish call up.

However, he does hold Irish vest aspirations and plans to wear the Irish crest in the future.

Watch Lazic’s interview with Irish-boxing.com below: