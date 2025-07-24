‘That Would Just Make My Year’ – A Delighted Chloe Cox Shares International Ambition

Chloe Cox’s heart and sights are set on representing Ireland.

The Setanta stylist came through an entertaining clash of styles to claim the U19 48kg title at the National Stadium on Friday night.

The Kildare native hopes her performance earns her more than a third Irish title.

Cox is hoping to get a High Performance invite and admits a good year would get much better if she was selected to represent Ireland at the rumoured Europeans.

Speaking on the fight, Cox praised opponent Keely Stevens and revealed her joyous celebrations had roots in the fact she beat a tough opponent after losing the first round.