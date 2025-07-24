Delighted Kurt Kinsella Takes Major Step Toward Achieving Lifelong Dream

This one means that bit more for Kurt Kinsella.

The Monkstown BC boxer won his sixth Irish title on Friday night, and while he was delighted to bring another medal home for the mantlepiece, it was the added extras to his latest National win that made it special.

The victory, a revenge one over the all-action Caoimhin Connelly, opens doors for Irish selection at 50kg for the rumoured Europeans.

It’s the first time the young prospect has been in the International frame and he was delighted to take a step closer to achieving a lifetime dream.

Having lost to Twin Towns Connelly earlier in the year and with so much on the line, he explains he trained that bit harder going into the most recent championships and also revealed his father JP Kinsella, had him tactically prepared.