‘There Was a Lot More Pressure’ – Kayleigh Byrne sets her sights International success

Pressure fighter Kayleigh Byrne says there was more pressure going into the National U19 Championships.

The entertaining battler added to her Irish title collection when she defeated fellow decorated operator Isabel Nolan of Santry in the 51kg decider.

With the European Championships looming, the Goery BC operator admits the heat was turned up going into the tournament – and now that she has cemented her status as number one at the weight, she has set her sights on more international honours. Byrne also discussed making the move from featherweight to 51kg and her final display.