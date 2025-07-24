Going for Gold – Decorated Grace Conway sets her sights on International Gold

Most people never forget their first — but Grace Conway isn’t most people.

The talented young fighter edged closer to a tenth Irish title with another win at the National Stadium on Friday night.

But as she entered the U19 National Championships, the rising star did so with a selective memory, choosing to leave her eight previous titles in the past.

It’s not that the Tredagh 57kg boxer isn’t proud of her achievements; it’s more that she likes to maintain a challenger’s mentality.

It’s an approach that has served her well to date, as she remains undefeated in domestic deciders.

Her memory is a lot better when it comes to international, as Conway used World Junior quarter-final and European Youth final defeats to drive her towards International gold.