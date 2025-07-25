Lewis Crocker Plans to Silence Doubters in Paddy Donovan Rematch

Lewis Crocker says his world title rematch with Paddy Donovan is about more than belts and bragging rights — it’s about putting controversy to bed and proving beyond doubt that he’s the real Irish force in the welterweight division.

The Belfast puncher was awarded the win in their first meeting, but the manner of victory — a disqualification following heated and disputed circumstances — left questions lingering. Now, as the pair prepare to run it back for the IBF world title in front of a packed Belfast stadium, Crocker is laser-focused on setting the record straight.

“This isn’t just a rematch. It’s my chance to silence the doubters and prove I’m the best welterweight in the world,” said Crocker.

“I know exactly what I need to do — and on fight night, I’m leaving with that World Title.”

The original clash between Crocker and Donovan was billed as one of the biggest all-Irish fights in recent years — and it delivered, but not in the way many expected.

A gripping contest ended in chaos, with Donovan disqualified and the result sparking instant calls for a do-over. ‘The Croc’, despite getting his hand raised, has had to deal with the fallout ever since.

“This is the fight I’ve wanted since the final bell of the first one,” he explained. “To run it back for the IBF World Title — and to do it at such an iconic stadium in Belfast, in front of my own people — is something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”